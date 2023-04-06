Here are the top Institutional holders of Workday Inc. (WDAY) shares

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is 18.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $128.72 and a high of $244.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $202.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.73% off its average median price target of $217.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.85% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -39.35% lower than the price target low of $142.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $197.87, the stock is 3.96% and 5.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.34 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 20.59% off its SMA200. WDAY registered -18.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.45%.

The stock witnessed a 6.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.56%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) has around 17700 employees, a market worth around $49.64B and $6.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.97. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.72% and -18.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Workday Inc. (WDAY) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Workday Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.70% this year

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.35M, and float is at 200.33M with Short Float at 2.15%.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Workday Inc. (WDAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STILL GEORGE J JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STILL GEORGE J JR sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $183.34 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Workday Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Chakraborty Sayan (Co-President) sold a total of 412 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $190.24 per share for $78377.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94601.0 shares of the WDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Chakraborty Sayan (Co-President) disposed off 328 shares at an average price of $191.44 for $62791.0. The insider now directly holds 95,013 shares of Workday Inc. (WDAY).

Workday Inc. (WDAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -10.76% down over the past 12 months and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is -21.88% lower over the same period. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is -13.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.