Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is -7.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.52 and a high of $160.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The A stock was last observed hovering at around $138.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $168.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.64% off the consensus price target high of $174.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 4.77% higher than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $138.09, the stock is 1.86% and -3.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 0.03% off its SMA200. A registered 2.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.08%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.95%, and is 3.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has around 18300 employees, a market worth around $39.70B and $6.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.14 and Fwd P/E is 21.90. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.72% and -13.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 296.00M, and float is at 294.19M with Short Float at 1.27%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ancher-Jensen Henrik, the company’s Sr Vice President. SEC filings show that Ancher-Jensen Henrik sold 29,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $155.78 per share for a total of $4.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70793.0 shares.

Agilent Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Grau Dominique (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $159.20 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92379.0 shares of the A stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, MCDONNELL PADRAIG (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 672 shares at an average price of $160.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 15,529 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -42.05% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is -1.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.