Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is -15.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.58 and a high of $17.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.41% off the consensus price target high of $18.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 25.27% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.21, the stock is -5.26% and -18.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -19.90% off its SMA200. ABR registered -35.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.83%.

The stock witnessed a -25.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.83%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has around 630 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.84 and Fwd P/E is 5.92. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.95% and -36.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.70% this year

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.54M, and float is at 167.69M with Short Float at 6.62%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KAUFMAN IVAN, the company’s COB, CEO and President. SEC filings show that KAUFMAN IVAN bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $12.43 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.17 million shares.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Green William C (Director) bought a total of 4,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $12.94 per share for $54329.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the ABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Green William C (Director) acquired 9,255 shares at an average price of $15.36 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 134,705 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -27.92% down over the past 12 months. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is -44.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.