Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) is -26.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.92 and a high of $70.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTLB stock was last observed hovering at around $34.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.71% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -1.03% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.34, the stock is -10.41% and -23.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing -2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -32.17% off its SMA200. GTLB registered -43.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$20.23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -33.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.68%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) has around 2170 employees, a market worth around $4.85B and $424.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.83% and -53.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.50%).

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GitLab Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.30% this year

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.19M, and float is at 89.04M with Short Float at 7.24%.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at GitLab Inc. (GTLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GV 2021 GP, L.L.C., the company’s Member of 10% Group. SEC filings show that GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. bought 224,207 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $30.47 per share for a total of $6.83 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.93 million shares.

GitLab Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. (Member of 10% Group) bought a total of 415,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $29.29 per share for $12.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.71 million shares of the GTLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, McBride Michael Eugene (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 5,248 shares at an average price of $45.02 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 855,498 shares of GitLab Inc. (GTLB).