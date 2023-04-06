Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) is 50.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $21.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IOT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96%.

Currently trading at $18.70, the stock is -2.63% and 9.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing -4.88% at the moment leaves the stock 35.85% off its SMA200. IOT registered 7.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.07%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.42%, and is -0.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) has around 2266 employees, a market worth around $9.69B and $652.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6233.33. Profit margin for the company is -37.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.09% and -12.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.00%).

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 521.51M, and float is at 106.67M with Short Float at 5.88%.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Insider Activity

A total of 164 insider transactions have happened at Samsara Inc. (IOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 85 and purchases happening 79 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bicket John, the company’s. SEC filings show that Bicket John sold 90,295 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $17.90 per share for a total of $1.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27807.0 shares.

Samsara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Biswas Sanjit (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 89,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $17.90 per share for $1.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91438.0 shares of the IOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Biswas Sanjit (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 92,773 shares at an average price of $18.40 for $1.71 million. The insider now directly holds 91,438 shares of Samsara Inc. (IOT).