Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Volatility At 5.71%, Should You Add A Position?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) is 52.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $12.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIMS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -22.12% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.77, the stock is 1.41% and 4.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 44.88% off its SMA200. HIMS registered 77.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.40%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.81%, and is -2.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has around 651 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $526.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 259.19% and -18.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.00%).

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.30% this year

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.16M, and float is at 155.83M with Short Float at 13.43%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baird Melissa, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Baird Melissa sold 9,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $9.54 per share for a total of $89055.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Okupe Oluyemi (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,720 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $9.82 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99013.0 shares of the HIMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Boughton Soleil (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 13,745 shares at an average price of $9.79 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 168,089 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS).