MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is 2.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.38 and a high of $15.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $13.27, the stock is 2.65% and -1.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -1.60% off its SMA200. MTG registered -1.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.61.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.91%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has around 683 employees, a market worth around $3.81B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.75 and Fwd P/E is 6.00. Profit margin for the company is 73.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.66% and -15.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Analyst Forecasts

MGIC Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 296.10M, and float is at 285.32M with Short Float at 3.15%.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poliner Gary A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Poliner Gary A. sold 8,296 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $13.92 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8821.0 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) that is trading -18.72% down over the past 12 months and UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) that is 13.04% higher over the same period. Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) is -45.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.