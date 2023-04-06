Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Volatility At 3.51%, Should You Add A Position?

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is -13.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.03 and a high of $217.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $156.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.91% off its average median price target of $208.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.44% off the consensus price target high of $506.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -66.25% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $154.61, the stock is 3.61% and -2.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -2.79% off its SMA200. MRNA registered -10.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.97.

The stock witnessed a 9.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.83%, and is 3.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $57.25B and $19.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.75. Profit margin for the company is 43.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.41% and -28.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.60%).

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moderna Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.00% this year

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 388.00M, and float is at 346.94M with Short Float at 4.58%.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Insider Activity

A total of 339 insider transactions have happened at Moderna Inc. (MRNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 275 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bancel Stephane, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $148.63 per share for a total of $5.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.41 million shares.

Moderna Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Bancel Stephane (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $148.35 per share for $5.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.41 million shares of the MRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Bancel Stephane (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $149.19 for $5.97 million. The insider now directly holds 5,411,946 shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA).

Moderna Inc. (MRNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -6.15% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -18.43% lower over the same period.