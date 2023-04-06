New Big Money Means Cummins Inc. (CMI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is -9.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $184.27 and a high of $261.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMI stock was last observed hovering at around $231.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.55% off its average median price target of $260.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.3% off the consensus price target high of $299.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -2.01% lower than the price target low of $216.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $220.35, the stock is -5.97% and -9.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -4.98% at the moment leaves the stock -4.09% off its SMA200. CMI registered 8.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.41.

The stock witnessed a -14.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.36%, and is -5.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has around 73600 employees, a market worth around $30.56B and $28.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.58 and Fwd P/E is 11.47. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.58% and -15.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cummins Inc. (CMI) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cummins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.50% this year

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.50M, and float is at 140.44M with Short Float at 2.15%.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Cummins Inc. (CMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fier Walter J, the company’s VP – Chief Technical Officer. SEC filings show that Fier Walter J sold 3,307 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $252.99 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8090.0 shares.

Cummins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Barner Sharon R (VP – Chief Administrative Off.) sold a total of 5,929 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $257.13 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16144.0 shares of the CMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Barner Sharon R (VP – Chief Administrative Off.) disposed off 5,540 shares at an average price of $252.34 for $1.4 million. The insider now directly holds 16,144 shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI).

Cummins Inc. (CMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is -3.30% lower over the past 12 months.