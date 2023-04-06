Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) is -41.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $3.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 74.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is -15.58% and -26.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.47 million and changing -6.42% at the moment leaves the stock -56.15% off its SMA200. OCGN registered -77.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.21%.

The stock witnessed a -20.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.65%, and is -13.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 7.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -5.85% and -77.89% from its 52-week high.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.70% this year

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.13M, and float is at 215.47M with Short Float at 23.61%.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Musunuri Shankar, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $1.08 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.19 million shares.

Ocugen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Musunuri Shankar (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $1.28 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.23 million shares of the OCGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Musunuri Shankar (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 95,809 shares at an average price of $1.43 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 752,540 shares of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN).