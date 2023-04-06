Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Volatility At 4.95%, Should You Add A Position?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) is -11.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROIV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.58% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 28.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.11, the stock is -7.72% and -11.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 22.20% off its SMA200. ROIV registered 56.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.33%.

The stock witnessed a -12.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.95%, and is -7.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has around 863 employees, a market worth around $5.34B and $43.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 182.14% and -28.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.60%).

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 713.32M, and float is at 440.82M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SVF Investments (UK) Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SVF Investments (UK) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $96.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83.03 million shares.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Pulik Richard (CFO) sold a total of 1,912 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $8.08 per share for $15449.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the ROIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Ramaswamy Vivek (Director) disposed off 4,000,000 shares at an average price of $7.95 for $31.8 million. The insider now directly holds 54,409,211 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV).