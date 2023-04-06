The Southern Company (SO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is 0.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.85 and a high of $80.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SO stock was last observed hovering at around $69.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.87% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.49% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -25.44% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.50, the stock is 6.02% and 7.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 2.17% off its SMA200. SO registered -2.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.15%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.39%, and is 3.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

The Southern Company (SO) has around 27700 employees, a market worth around $77.28B and $29.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.86 and Fwd P/E is 17.76. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.50% and -11.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

The Southern Company (SO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Southern Company (SO) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Southern Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year

The Southern Company (SO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 1.06%.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

A total of 118 insider transactions have happened at The Southern Company (SO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD, the company’s EVP and CIO. SEC filings show that DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD sold 1,601 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $62.55 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75681.0 shares.

The Southern Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Cummiskey Christopher (EVP & CCCS Officer) sold a total of 1,282 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $66.60 per share for $85381.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27512.0 shares of the SO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Cummiskey Christopher (EVP & CCCS Officer) disposed off 852 shares at an average price of $67.31 for $57348.0. The insider now directly holds 22,059 shares of The Southern Company (SO).

The Southern Company (SO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -8.51% down over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -32.74% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is -6.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.