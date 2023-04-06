Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Volatility At 4.60%, Should You Add A Position?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) is -5.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.76 and a high of $17.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.31% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.62% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.92, the stock is -6.11% and -12.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 0.15% off its SMA200. VRT registered -10.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.03%.

The stock witnessed a -18.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.30%, and is -5.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $4.71B and $5.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.65 and Fwd P/E is 9.05. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.49% and -27.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 377.33M, and float is at 323.34M with Short Float at 3.12%.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEANGELO JOSEPH J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DEANGELO JOSEPH J bought 71,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $13.99 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71600.0 shares.