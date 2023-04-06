Which institution holds the most shares in Scilex Holding Company (SCLX)

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) is 210.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $11.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCLX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.48%.

Currently trading at $12.40, the stock is 59.59% and 53.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.71 million and changing 56.57% at the moment leaves the stock 44.56% off its SMA200. SCLX registered 22.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.81%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 39.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 155.14%, and is 61.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.83% over the week and 15.35% over the month.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $38.03M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 97.64. Distance from 52-week low is 332.06% and 6.07% from its 52-week high.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Analyst Forecasts

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.81M, and float is at 82.99M with Short Float at 1.21%.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.