Which institution holds the most shares in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) is -35.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RNAZ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.43, the stock is 24.83% and -10.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.12 million and changing 31.52% at the moment leaves the stock -48.57% off its SMA200. RNAZ registered -85.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.52%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.47.

The stock witnessed a -0.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.80%, and is 36.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.44% over the week and 9.26% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 54.73% and -85.88% from its 52-week high.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -194.00% this year

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.98M, and float is at 8.67M with Short Float at 3.04%.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dudley Robert Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Dudley Robert Michael bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $23000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.89 million shares.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Fitzgerald Thomas A (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $1.27 per share for $15240.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the RNAZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Dudley Robert Michael (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $1.87 for $3740.0. The insider now directly holds 873,114 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ).