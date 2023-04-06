Which Institutions Own Shares In Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is -2.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.91 and a high of $65.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPE stock was last observed hovering at around $36.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $36.28, the stock is 9.52% and -3.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -8.62% off its SMA200. CPE registered -42.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.18%.

The stock witnessed a -8.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.46%, and is 9.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has around 354 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $3.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.86 and Fwd P/E is 2.98. Profit margin for the company is 37.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.49% and -44.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.50%).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Analyst Forecasts

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 169.30% this year

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.61M, and float is at 60.38M with Short Float at 12.44%.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Faulkenberry Barbara J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Faulkenberry Barbara J bought 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $39.18 per share for a total of $9795.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12288.0 shares.

Callon Petroleum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Kimmeridge Energy Management C (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $56.65 per share for $368.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.2 million shares of the CPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $62.00 for $12.4 million. The insider now directly holds 5,935,002 shares of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shell plc (SHEL) that is trading 7.26% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 1.11% higher over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 17.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.