Which Institutions Own Shares In Campbell Soup Company (CPB)?

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is -2.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.35 and a high of $57.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPB stock was last observed hovering at around $54.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.92% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -35.51% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.56, the stock is 2.87% and 5.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 8.18% off its SMA200. CPB registered 23.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.91.

The stock witnessed a 6.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.36%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $16.46B and $9.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.57 and Fwd P/E is 17.68. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.28% and -3.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Campbell Soup Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.20% this year

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 299.00M, and float is at 192.10M with Short Float at 7.18%.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Campbell Soup Company (CPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ciongoli Adam G., the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Ciongoli Adam G. sold 37,354 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $56.86 per share for a total of $2.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99385.0 shares.

Campbell Soup Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Ciongoli Adam G. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 44,232 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $56.46 per share for $2.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CPB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Sanzio Anthony (Executive Vice President) disposed off 1,800 shares at an average price of $56.10 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 12,645 shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB).

Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 13.26% up over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is -2.18% lower over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 27.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.