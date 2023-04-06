Which Institutions Own Shares In Pentair plc (PNR)?

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is 16.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.55 and a high of $60.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNR stock was last observed hovering at around $53.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.24% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -34.15% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.32, the stock is -1.25% and -3.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -2.77% at the moment leaves the stock 9.94% off its SMA200. PNR registered -4.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.36%.

The stock witnessed a -5.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.03%, and is -2.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Pentair plc (PNR) has around 11250 employees, a market worth around $8.39B and $4.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.93 and Fwd P/E is 13.11. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.72% and -14.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Pentair plc (PNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pentair plc (PNR) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pentair plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.10% this year

Pentair plc (PNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.80M, and float is at 163.96M with Short Float at 4.56%.

Pentair plc (PNR) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Pentair plc (PNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRYAN GLYNIS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BRYAN GLYNIS sold 3,947 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $45.14 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27609.0 shares.

Pentair plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that GLENN T MICHAEL (Director) sold a total of 3,947 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $46.75 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26496.0 shares of the PNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Rolchigo Philip M. (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,531 shares at an average price of $47.90 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 21,339 shares of Pentair plc (PNR).

Pentair plc (PNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dover Corporation (DOV) that is trading -9.52% down over the past 12 months and Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) that is 12.11% higher over the same period. Xylem Inc. (XYL) is 15.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.