Which Institutions Own Shares In Seagen Inc. (SGEN)?

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) is 59.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.43 and a high of $205.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $204.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $229.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.48% off the consensus price target high of $229.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -33.99% lower than the price target low of $153.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $205.00, the stock is 4.26% and 20.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 34.52% off its SMA200. SGEN registered 36.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.30%.

The stock witnessed a 15.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.96%, and is 1.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 1.30% over the month.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has around 3256 employees, a market worth around $38.47B and $1.96B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.44% and 0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.10%).

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seagen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.11M, and float is at 183.63M with Short Float at 0.99%.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Seagen Inc. (SGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WELCH DANIEL G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WELCH DANIEL G sold 20,275 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $201.61 per share for a total of $4.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4149.0 shares.

Seagen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that WELCH DANIEL G (Director) sold a total of 10,725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $201.61 per share for $2.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12335.0 shares of the SGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, LIU JEAN I (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $199.90 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 85,113 shares of Seagen Inc. (SGEN).

Seagen Inc. (SGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -42.05% down over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -0.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.