Which Institutions Own Shares In The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)?

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is -3.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.21 and a high of $45.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMPL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.85% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.25% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -8.35% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.84, the stock is -2.39% and -1.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -4.78% at the moment leaves the stock 3.14% off its SMA200. SMPL registered -7.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.77%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.56%, and is -4.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $3.57B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.30 and Fwd P/E is 20.57. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.12% and -19.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Simply Good Foods Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 157.10% this year

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.20M, and float is at 97.30M with Short Float at 3.87%.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCALZO JOSEPH, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that SCALZO JOSEPH sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $44.69 per share for a total of $4.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45555.0 shares.

The Simply Good Foods Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Zink Linda (Chief Marketing Officer Quest) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $44.40 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21815.0 shares of the SMPL stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) that is trading -7.51% down over the past 12 months. S&W Seed Company (SANW) is -33.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.