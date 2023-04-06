Which Institutions Own Shares In The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)?

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is 30.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.00 and a high of $76.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTD stock was last observed hovering at around $60.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.94% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.84% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -125.54% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.64, the stock is 0.65% and 5.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing -3.20% at the moment leaves the stock 9.92% off its SMA200. TTD registered -22.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.89%.

The stock witnessed a 1.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.34%, and is -2.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has around 2770 employees, a market worth around $28.39B and $1.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 623.83 and Fwd P/E is 40.98. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.36% and -23.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.40% this year

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 489.24M, and float is at 441.17M with Short Float at 3.39%.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pickles David Randall, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Pickles David Randall sold 2,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

The Trade Desk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Pickles David Randall (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 679,549 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $60.73 per share for $41.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the TTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Pickles David Randall (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 473,447 shares at an average price of $60.27 for $28.53 million. The insider now directly holds 470,930 shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD).

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) that is trading -70.81% down over the past 12 months.