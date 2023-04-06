Who are the Institutional Holders in Albemarle Corporation (ALB)?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is -9.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $185.15 and a high of $334.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALB stock was last observed hovering at around $209.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.86% off its average median price target of $315.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.5% off the consensus price target high of $498.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -26.91% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $196.71, the stock is -10.98% and -20.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.66 million and changing -6.14% at the moment leaves the stock -22.44% off its SMA200. ALB registered -12.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.68%.

The stock witnessed a -20.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.01%, and is -12.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has around 7400 employees, a market worth around $23.22B and $7.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.62 and Fwd P/E is 6.80. Profit margin for the company is 36.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.24% and -41.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Albemarle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.16M, and float is at 116.97M with Short Float at 4.68%.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tozier Scott, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Tozier Scott sold 5,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $251.40 per share for a total of $1.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69503.0 shares.

Albemarle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Tozier Scott (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 417 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $255.49 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75203.0 shares of the ALB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Tozier Scott (EVP & CFO) disposed off 1,719 shares at an average price of $220.00 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 63,384 shares of Albemarle Corporation (ALB).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avantor Inc. (AVTR) that is trading -36.43% down over the past 12 months.