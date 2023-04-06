Who are the Institutional Holders in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR)?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is 10.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.31 and a high of $80.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CZR stock was last observed hovering at around $48.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.02% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.72% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 16.69% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.82, the stock is 0.11% and -8.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing -6.18% at the moment leaves the stock 0.76% off its SMA200. CZR registered -43.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.42%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.95%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $9.47B and $10.82B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.48. Profit margin for the company is -8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.34% and -43.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.90% this year

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.00M, and float is at 213.66M with Short Float at 3.21%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pegram Michael E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pegram Michael E bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $44.74 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96697.0 shares.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that TOMICK DAVID P (Director) bought a total of 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $38.39 per share for $42229.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5800.0 shares of the CZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, KORNSTEIN DON R (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $38.10 for $95250.0. The insider now directly holds 34,353 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR).

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 41.62% up over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -12.00% lower over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is 1.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.