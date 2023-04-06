Who are the Institutional Holders in Nuburu Inc. (BURU)?

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) is -48.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.55 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BURU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55%.

Currently trading at $4.27, the stock is 8.45% and -21.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.29 million and changing 56.99% at the moment leaves the stock -51.20% off its SMA200. BURU registered -56.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.51%.

The stock witnessed a -19.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.61%, and is 12.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.14% over the week and 21.99% over the month.

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $196.25M and $1.44M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.14. Distance from 52-week low is 67.45% and -69.50% from its 52-week high.

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 199.40% this year

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.59M, and float is at 4.15M with Short Float at 1.55%.

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Nuburu Inc. (BURU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times.