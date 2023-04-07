A peek at Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP): Who has invested in It?

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) is 20.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.13 and a high of $41.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BEP stock was last observed hovering at around $30.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.82% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.81% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.44, the stock is 2.93% and 6.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -3.05% off its SMA200. BEP registered -22.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.40%.

The stock witnessed a 8.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.89%, and is -2.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $8.38B and $4.74B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.15% and -26.30% from its 52-week high.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.00% this year

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 275.36M, and float is at 206.56M with Short Float at 0.33%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) that is -24.00% lower over the past 12 months.