A peek at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG): Who has invested in It?

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is 21.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1196.28 and a high of $1754.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMG stock was last observed hovering at around $1697.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.21% off its average median price target of $1845.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.14% off the consensus price target high of $2084.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -8.72% lower than the price target low of $1550.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1685.21, the stock is 3.11% and 4.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 10.07% off its SMA200. CMG registered 5.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.89%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.53%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) has around 104958 employees, a market worth around $45.57B and $8.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.56 and Fwd P/E is 32.90. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.87% and -3.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.10%).

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.90% this year

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.68M, and float is at 27.55M with Short Float at 2.95%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Niccol Brian R, the company’s Chairman, CEO. SEC filings show that Niccol Brian R sold 1,023 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $1695.00 per share for a total of $1.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23347.0 shares.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Niccol Brian R (Chairman, CEO) sold a total of 991 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $1537.37 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23347.0 shares of the CMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Niccol Brian R (Chairman, CEO) disposed off 5,636 shares at an average price of $1646.82 for $9.28 million. The insider now directly holds 23,347 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG).

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 13.83% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 24.44% higher over the same period. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is 12.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.