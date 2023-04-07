A peek at Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC): Who has invested in It?

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) is 9.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.00 and a high of $45.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPC stock was last observed hovering at around $42.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.3% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -20.69% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.24, the stock is 1.89% and -0.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 5.63% off its SMA200. EPC registered 16.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.62%.

The stock witnessed a 0.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.02%, and is 0.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $2.16B and $2.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.49 and Fwd P/E is 15.61. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.00% and -6.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.20% this year

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.60M, and float is at 48.66M with Short Float at 4.80%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HILL JOHN N, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that HILL JOHN N sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $41.61 per share for a total of $52023.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74986.0 shares.

Edgewell Personal Care Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that HILL JOHN N (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 0 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $37.79 per share for $16.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64550.0 shares of the EPC stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is trading 9.08% up over the past 12 months and EnerSys (ENS) that is 8.43% higher over the same period. The Clorox Company (CLX) is 9.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.