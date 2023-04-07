A peek at Exponent Inc. (EXPO): Who has invested in It?

Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) is -1.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.97 and a high of $112.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXPO stock was last observed hovering at around $98.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43%.

Currently trading at $97.68, the stock is -0.42% and -4.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 0.15% off its SMA200. EXPO registered -8.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.16.

The stock witnessed a -5.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.78%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) has around 1313 employees, a market worth around $4.86B and $513.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.94 and Fwd P/E is 43.13. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.64% and -13.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.60%).

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Analyst Forecasts

Exponent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.11M, and float is at 50.00M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Exponent Inc. (EXPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kytomaa Harri, the company’s Group Vice President. SEC filings show that Kytomaa Harri sold 350 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $103.24 per share for a total of $36134.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12064.0 shares.

Exponent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Kytomaa Harri (Group Vice President) sold a total of 350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $108.00 per share for $37800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12414.0 shares of the EXPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Kytomaa Harri (Group Vice President) disposed off 350 shares at an average price of $107.00 for $37450.0. The insider now directly holds 12,764 shares of Exponent Inc. (EXPO).

Exponent Inc. (EXPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maximus Inc. (MMS) that is trading 5.32% up over the past 12 months and The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) that is -21.85% lower over the same period. Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) is -44.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.