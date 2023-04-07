A peek at Generation Bio Co. (GBIO): Who has invested in It?

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) is 6.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $9.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $4.17, the stock is -0.08% and -12.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 5.04% at the moment leaves the stock -23.96% off its SMA200. GBIO registered -52.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.86%.

The stock witnessed a 2.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.71%, and is -10.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.51% over the week and 9.41% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 22.65% and -56.52% from its 52-week high.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.42M, and float is at 56.21M with Short Float at 2.55%.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paone Antoinette, the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Paone Antoinette sold 2,695 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $5.56 per share for a total of $14984.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Generation Bio Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Paone Antoinette (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold a total of 1,865 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $4.57 per share for $8523.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, Samayoa Phillip (CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER) disposed off 1,865 shares at an average price of $5.11 for $9530.0. The insider now directly holds 95,819 shares of Generation Bio Co. (GBIO).

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -41.25% lower over the past 12 months. Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is -2.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.