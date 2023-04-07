A peek at Getty Realty Corp. (GTY): Who has invested in It?

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) is 2.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.49 and a high of $36.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTY stock was last observed hovering at around $34.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $34.61, the stock is -1.47% and -1.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 9.73% off its SMA200. GTY registered 21.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.06%.

The stock witnessed a -2.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.52%, and is -3.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $165.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.44 and Fwd P/E is 27.25. Profit margin for the company is 53.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.31% and -5.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.00% this year

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.73M, and float is at 42.17M with Short Float at 15.14%.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) that is trading -0.01% down over the past 12 months and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) that is -20.61% lower over the same period. The Macerich Company (MAC) is -31.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.