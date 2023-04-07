A peek at Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA): Who has invested in It?

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is 9.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.35 and a high of $44.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GVA stock was last observed hovering at around $39.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57%.

Currently trading at $38.55, the stock is -4.63% and -7.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 12.99% off its SMA200. GVA registered 21.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.28.

The stock witnessed a -9.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.80%, and is -4.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $3.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.24 and Fwd P/E is 9.05. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.07% and -12.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 650.50% this year

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.72M, and float is at 43.45M with Short Float at 11.85%.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Larkin Kyle T, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Larkin Kyle T sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $31.06 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69294.0 shares.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading -42.50% down over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 22.31% higher over the same period. Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is -9.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.