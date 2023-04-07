A peek at i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV): Who has invested in It?

i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) is -0.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.59 and a high of $30.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IIIV stock was last observed hovering at around $23.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.57% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.88% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.21, the stock is 0.15% and -5.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -0.69% off its SMA200. IIIV registered -18.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.00%.

The stock witnessed a -4.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.34%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) has around 1637 employees, a market worth around $796.75M and $330.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.38. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.23% and -21.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

i3 Verticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -262.10% this year

i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.00M, and float is at 22.76M with Short Float at 4.35%.

i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MORGAN DAVID K., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MORGAN DAVID K. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $24.80 per share for a total of $49600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

i3 Verticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that MORGAN DAVID K. (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $23.73 per share for $23730.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8000.0 shares of the IIIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, BERTKE ROBERT (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,324 shares at an average price of $24.72 for $57449.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV).

i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -36.29% down over the past 12 months and Block Inc. (SQ) that is -49.90% lower over the same period.