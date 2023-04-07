A peek at NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH): Who has invested in It?

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is 5.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.33 and a high of $24.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NMIH stock was last observed hovering at around $21.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.83% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 12.2% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.95, the stock is 0.92% and -3.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 5.06% off its SMA200. NMIH registered 13.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.32%.

The stock witnessed a -7.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.53%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) has around 242 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $523.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.44 and Fwd P/E is 5.49. Profit margin for the company is 56.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.18% and -11.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NMI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.00% this year

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.58M, and float is at 82.59M with Short Float at 1.21%.

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yousaf Mohammad Nawaz, the company’s EVP, Operations & Info. Tech. SEC filings show that Yousaf Mohammad Nawaz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $24.16 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41724.0 shares.

NMI Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Fitzgerald Norman Peter (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) sold a total of 16,346 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $24.03 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46071.0 shares of the NMIH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Jones James G (Director) disposed off 25,313 shares at an average price of $20.30 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 116,633 shares of NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH).

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCI Group Inc. (HCI) that is trading -24.38% down over the past 12 months and The Allstate Corporation (ALL) that is -16.04% lower over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is -18.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.