A peek at Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT): Who has invested in It?

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is -71.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RBT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is -35.05% and -53.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -3.65% at the moment leaves the stock -86.14% off its SMA200. RBT registered -94.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.74%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -55.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.02%, and is -28.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.49% over the week and 18.25% over the month.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has around 434 employees, a market worth around $97.40M and $675.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.40% and -95.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (144.00%).

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Analyst Forecasts

Rubicon Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.90% this year

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.40M, and float is at 32.04M with Short Float at 0.91%.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chico Hernandez Andres, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chico Hernandez Andres bought 555,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $0.90 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Enrich Jose Miguel (10% Owner) bought a total of 111,111 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $0.90 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the RBT stock.