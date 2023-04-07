A peek at Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX): Who has invested in It?

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) is 106.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $1.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 64.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is -26.34% and -19.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -9.54% at the moment leaves the stock 9.81% off its SMA200. SGTX registered -54.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.28.

The stock witnessed a -42.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.03%, and is -22.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.81% over the week and 16.20% over the month.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $23.50M and $12.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 149.55% and -55.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.50%).

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) Analyst Forecasts

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.60% this year

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.45M, and float is at 28.13M with Short Float at 0.66%.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.