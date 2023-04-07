A peek at SpartanNash Company (SPTN): Who has invested in It?

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is -18.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.71 and a high of $37.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPTN stock was last observed hovering at around $24.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.63% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.78% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.63, the stock is -1.03% and -11.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -19.75% off its SMA200. SPTN registered -23.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.28%.

The stock witnessed a -7.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.14%, and is 1.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $848.26M and $9.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.01 and Fwd P/E is 10.26. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.88% and -34.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SpartanNash Company (SPTN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SpartanNash Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.20% this year

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.06M, and float is at 34.16M with Short Float at 2.25%.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SpartanNash Company (SPTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Proctor Hawthorne L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Proctor Hawthorne L. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $31.27 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30708.0 shares.

SpartanNash Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Mannelly Matthew (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $31.06 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20354.0 shares of the SPTN stock.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) that is trading 13.83% up over the past 12 months and AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is 18.19% higher over the same period. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) is 3.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.