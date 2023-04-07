AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is -30.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.60 and a high of $24.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANGO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 32.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.52, the stock is -17.63% and -22.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -41.58% off its SMA200. ANGO registered -55.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.82%.

The stock witnessed a -16.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.50%, and is 4.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.36% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) has around 760 employees, a market worth around $327.87M and $334.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 146.46. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.70% and -61.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AngioDynamics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.30% this year

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.49M, and float is at 37.14M with Short Float at 2.98%.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Helsel Dave, the company’s SVP Global Operations and R&D. SEC filings show that Helsel Dave sold 4,633 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $12.95 per share for a total of $59997.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19189.0 shares.

AngioDynamics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 12 that Trowbridge Stephen A (EVP and CFO) bought a total of 1,083 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 12 and was made at $13.82 per share for $14967.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89581.0 shares of the ANGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, Clemmer James C (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 450,407 shares of AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO).

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.02% down over the past 12 months and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is 12.92% higher over the same period. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) is 10.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.