Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Volatility At 2.73%, Should You Add A Position?

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) is 20.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.83 and a high of $37.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVID stock was last observed hovering at around $31.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.25% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -14.29% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.00, the stock is 6.96% and 6.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 17.01% off its SMA200. AVID registered -9.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.74%.

The stock witnessed a 8.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.95%, and is 3.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) has around 1485 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $417.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.85 and Fwd P/E is 16.25. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.62% and -14.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (99.50%).

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avid Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.10M, and float is at 40.13M with Short Float at 4.63%.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gayron Kenneth L, the company’s EVP, CFO & Corp Treasurer. SEC filings show that Gayron Kenneth L sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $30.49 per share for a total of $45735.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Avid Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that CLAMAN TIMOTHY (SVP & GM Video & Media) sold a total of 4,462 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $27.30 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89240.0 shares of the AVID stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, CORDINER TOM J. A. (Chief Revenue Officer & SVP) disposed off 29,978 shares at an average price of $27.90 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 193,136 shares of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID).

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -17.00% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is -5.94% lower over the same period.