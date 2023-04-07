Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) Volatility At 1.99%, Should You Add A Position?

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) is 15.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.54 and a high of $69.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLKB stock was last observed hovering at around $67.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.38% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -13.15% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.89, the stock is 11.53% and 13.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 19.49% off its SMA200. BLKB registered 13.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.33%.

The stock witnessed a 21.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.14%, and is -0.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $1.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.04. Profit margin for the company is -4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.93% and -2.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackbaud Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -845.30% this year

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.72M, and float is at 42.38M with Short Float at 2.34%.

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) Insider Activity

A total of 120 insider transactions have happened at Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 83 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olson Jon W, the company’s SVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Olson Jon W sold 8,384 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $55.97 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50652.0 shares.

Blackbaud Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Gianoni Michael P (President and CEO) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $55.68 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the BLKB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, BOOR ANTHONY W (CFO & Exec VP of Fin. & Admin.) disposed off 23,512 shares at an average price of $55.85 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 135,362 shares of Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB).

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -8.37% down over the past 12 months and PTC Inc. (PTC) that is 19.29% higher over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 15.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.