Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Volatility At 1.50%, Should You Add A Position?

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) is -4.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $181.40 and a high of $249.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CASY stock was last observed hovering at around $214.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $270.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.85% off the consensus price target high of $294.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -1.92% lower than the price target low of $211.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $215.06, the stock is 1.65% and -0.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -0.71% off its SMA200. CASY registered 7.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.85.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.17%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) has around 20451 employees, a market worth around $7.94B and $15.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.89 and Fwd P/E is 20.02. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.56% and -13.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.60% this year

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.28M, and float is at 37.10M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Spanos Mike, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Spanos Mike bought 454 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $220.45 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 454.0 shares.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -37.79% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -0.44% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -15.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.