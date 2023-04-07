Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) is 0.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.02 and a high of $98.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COLM stock was last observed hovering at around $89.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $96.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.34% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -17.85% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.39, the stock is 1.12% and -1.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 9.28% off its SMA200. COLM registered -0.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.54%.

The stock witnessed a -0.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.03%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) has around 9450 employees, a market worth around $5.36B and $3.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.82 and Fwd P/E is 14.61. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.94% and -10.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Columbia Sportswear Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.12M, and float is at 32.52M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Swanson Jim A, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Swanson Jim A bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $72.99 per share for a total of $36494.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5197.0 shares.

Columbia Sportswear Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Bragdon Peter J (EVP, CAO, Gen. Counsel) bought a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $76.35 per share for $22904.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19981.0 shares of the COLM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Nelson Ronald E. (Director) disposed off 3,706 shares at an average price of $80.16 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 14,402 shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM).

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -9.13% down over the past 12 months. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -3.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.