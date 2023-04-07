Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Volatility At 3.40%, Should You Add A Position?

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) is 20.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.56 and a high of $36.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRTO stock was last observed hovering at around $31.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.98% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 2.22% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.29, the stock is 2.75% and -1.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 13.54% off its SMA200. CRTO registered 15.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.12%.

The stock witnessed a -1.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.07%, and is 2.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) has around 990 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $2.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 347.67 and Fwd P/E is 10.36. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.19% and -14.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Criteo S.A. (CRTO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Criteo S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.20% this year

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.72M, and float is at 55.10M with Short Float at 0.47%.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Criteo S.A. (CRTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clarken Megan, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Clarken Megan sold 2,294 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $29.45 per share for a total of $67558.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Criteo S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Clarken Megan (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 51,449 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $30.65 per share for $1.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the CRTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Clarken Megan (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 51,449 shares at an average price of $30.89 for $1.59 million. The insider now directly holds 488,044 shares of Criteo S.A. (CRTO).

Criteo S.A. (CRTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -22.88% down over the past 12 months and Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) that is -10.92% lower over the same period.