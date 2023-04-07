DZS Inc. (DZSI) Volatility At 4.80%, Should You Add A Position?

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is -39.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.25 and a high of $19.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DZSI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.57% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 54.76% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.69, the stock is -8.41% and -25.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -39.74% off its SMA200. DZSI registered -41.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.98%.

The stock witnessed a -26.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.73%, and is -3.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

DZS Inc. (DZSI) has around 765 employees, a market worth around $241.54M and $375.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.17. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.07% and -61.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.30%).

DZS Inc. (DZSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DZS Inc. (DZSI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DZS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year

DZS Inc. (DZSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.25M, and float is at 18.68M with Short Float at 3.42%.

DZS Inc. (DZSI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at DZS Inc. (DZSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kawecki Misty Dawn, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Kawecki Misty Dawn bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $10.84 per share for a total of $27100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22107.0 shares.

DZS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that VOGT CHARLES D (President & CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $10.98 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83705.0 shares of the DZSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Kawecki Misty Dawn (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $10.65 for $79850.0. The insider now directly holds 19,607 shares of DZS Inc. (DZSI).

DZS Inc. (DZSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aware Inc. (AWRE) that is trading -35.52% down over the past 12 months and NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) that is -20.91% lower over the same period. Calix Inc. (CALX) is 36.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.