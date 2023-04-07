Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) is -6.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.09 and a high of $28.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPAC stock was last observed hovering at around $24.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -40.35% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -40.35% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.86, the stock is -9.73% and -10.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -2.05% at the moment leaves the stock 3.17% off its SMA200. EPAC registered 14.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.10%.

The stock witnessed a -14.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.80%, and is -4.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $585.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.06. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.29% and -16.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.90% this year

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.04M, and float is at 29.88M with Short Float at 3.38%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Limberger Markus, the company’s EVP, Operations. SEC filings show that Limberger Markus sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $16.19 per share for a total of $48557.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Limberger Markus (EVP, Operations) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $17.51 per share for $52535.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3000.0 shares of the EPAC stock.