First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME) is -22.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.28 and a high of $45.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRME stock was last observed hovering at around $31.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.92% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.67% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.72, the stock is -7.56% and -17.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -21.12% off its SMA200. FRME registered -22.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.37%.

The stock witnessed a -19.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.60%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

First Merchants Corporation (FRME) has around 2124 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $605.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.33 and Fwd P/E is 7.37. Profit margin for the company is 36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.41% and -29.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Merchants Corporation (FRME) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Merchants Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year

First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.17M, and float is at 58.70M with Short Float at 0.96%.

First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at First Merchants Corporation (FRME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lehman Gary, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lehman Gary sold 1,465 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $40.09 per share for a total of $58732.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45010.0 shares.

First Merchants Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that FLUHLER STEPHAN (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 3,174 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $44.29 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22576.0 shares of the FRME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Schalliol Charles E (Director) disposed off 24,523 shares at an average price of $44.25 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 32,020 shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME).

First Merchants Corporation (FRME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -15.53% down over the past 12 months and Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) that is -17.89% lower over the same period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) is -40.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.