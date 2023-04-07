Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Volatility At 12.21%, Should You Add A Position?

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) is -51.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.92 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCUV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 30.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.08, the stock is -24.02% and -39.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -65.95% off its SMA200. FCUV registered -78.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $402.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$36.92.

The stock witnessed a -48.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.94%, and is -12.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.21% over the week and 13.01% over the month.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $127.46M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.33% and -81.09% from its 52-week high.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Analyst Forecasts

Focus Universal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.77M, and float is at 26.74M with Short Float at 12.32%.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lofgren Sheri, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lofgren Sheri sold 25,903 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $10.22 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1546.0 shares.

Focus Universal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Pope Michael Ross (Director) sold a total of 16,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $10.21 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FCUV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Pope Michael Ross (Director) disposed off 13,493 shares at an average price of $10.06 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,546 shares of Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV).

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) that is -55.51% lower over the past 12 months.