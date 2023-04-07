Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) is -3.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.34 and a high of $16.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FBRT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 7.56% higher than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.48, the stock is 4.72% and -5.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -7.63% off its SMA200. FBRT registered -10.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.33%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.81%, and is 8.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 7.70. Profit margin for the company is -7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.70% and -22.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT) Analyst Forecasts

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.00% this year

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.62M, and float is at 82.18M with Short Float at 2.65%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ORTALE BUFORD H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ORTALE BUFORD H bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $11.77 per share for a total of $35310.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that ORTALE BUFORD H (Director) bought a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $19.60 per share for $43120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5900.0 shares of the FBRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, ORTALE BUFORD H (Director) acquired 3,700 shares at an average price of $19.82 for $73334.0. The insider now directly holds 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT).