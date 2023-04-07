Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) is 35.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $35.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRBK stock was last observed hovering at around $33.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -13.59% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.94, the stock is -0.69% and 2.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 26.57% off its SMA200. GRBK registered 68.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.98%.

The stock witnessed a 0.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.16%, and is -4.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has around 550 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $1.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.47 and Fwd P/E is 8.59. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.07% and -7.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Analyst Forecasts

Green Brick Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.98M, and float is at 42.99M with Short Float at 3.69%.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading -72.34% down over the past 12 months and Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) that is 6.30% higher over the same period. REX American Resources Corporation (REX) is -10.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.