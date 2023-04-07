Here are the top Institutional holders of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) shares

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) is 1.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $3.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXDX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $0.60 for the next 12 months. It is also -20.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.60 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -20.0% lower than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is 33.08% and 24.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 12.62% at the moment leaves the stock -35.25% off its SMA200. AXDX registered -46.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.89%.

The stock witnessed a 52.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.40%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.83% over the week and 12.72% over the month.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $72.41M and $12.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 59.96% and -80.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.70%).

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.01M, and float is at 74.21M with Short Float at 6.83%.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Phillips Jack, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Phillips Jack sold 7,451 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $0.49 per share for a total of $3651.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that REICHLING STEVEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,708 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $0.49 per share for $2307.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the AXDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Phillips Jack (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 155,635 shares at an average price of $0.47 for $73148.0. The insider now directly holds 463,823 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX).

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is trading 24.09% up over the past 12 months and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is -1.53% lower over the same period. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is -19.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.