Here are the top Institutional holders of EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) shares

EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is -0.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.17 and a high of $41.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVTC stock was last observed hovering at around $32.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.12% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -11.03% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.20, the stock is -3.36% and -8.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -6.40% off its SMA200. EVTC registered -21.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.42%.

The stock witnessed a -10.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.14%, and is -2.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $2.05B and $618.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.22 and Fwd P/E is 11.39. Profit margin for the company is 38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.73% and -23.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.30%).

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EVERTEC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.90% this year

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.09M, and float is at 64.20M with Short Float at 1.41%.

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Perez-Surillo Paola, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Perez-Surillo Paola sold 15,335 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $33.62 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35392.0 shares.

EVERTEC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Schuessler Morgan M (President & CEO) sold a total of 13,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $34.51 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the EVTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Schuessler Morgan M (President & CEO) disposed off 27,101 shares at an average price of $35.94 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 169,750 shares of EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC).

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -18.74% down over the past 12 months and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is -24.60% lower over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is -0.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.